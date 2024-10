Researchers at the Kyiv School of Economics (KSE Institute) are calling on G7 nations to create “shadow-free zones” by enforcing insurance checks on Russian dark fleet tankers.

The team led by Benjamin Hilgenstock, Anatoliy Kravtsev, Yuliia Pavytska and Anna Vlasyuk is urging the US, the European Union and other “coalition” nations to act now to avoid an environmental disaster involving ageing and inadequately insured ships.