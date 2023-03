Innovative shipowner Klaveness Combination Carriers (KCC) has been tipped to enjoy the best of both worlds through vessels that can trade in dry bulk and tanker cargoes.

Fearnley Securities has started coverage of the Oslo-listed owner with a “strong buy” rating on its stock.

The analysts’ target price is NOK 100 ($9.59) per share, against NOK 72.60 in Oslo on Tuesday, up more than 3% from the close.