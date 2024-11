Norwegian shipping veteran Dan Odfjell has been casting his eye back over the deals that shaped chemical tanker owner Odfjell, formed 110 years ago this month.

The former chief executive, now 86 and a third-generation owner, settled down for a fireside chat at the Bergen headquarters with Stig Tenold, NHH Professor of Economic History.

The first Odfjell-owned company, AS DS Birk, was formally registered on 17 November 1914.