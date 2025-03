Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has criticised his US counterpart’s decision to cancel a licence allowing US oil major Chevron to export crude from the South American country.

Maduro was quoted by Reuters as saying the move by Donald Trump from the start of March was an “unexplained, tremendous commotion”.

The Venezuelan leader also claimed on Saturday that flights arranged to bring home Venezuelan migrants from the US had been affected by the cancellation, although he did not say how.