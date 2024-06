VLCC spot rates have slumped as much as 20% in a week due to sluggish June bookings.

Clarksons Securities assesses eco vessels down to $45,400 per day, a 6.5% fall from Tuesday and off 18% in a week.

Older VLCCs are averaging $37,800 per day, down 8% in 24 hours and more than 20% in the last seven days.