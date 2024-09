European Union warships and salvage vessels have successfully towed a stricken Greek tanker to safe waters in the Red Sea.

The move puts the 163,800-dwt Sounion (built 2006) further north from where it had been anchored while burning and abandoned after repeated Houthi attacks for nearly a month.

The European Union Naval Force’s EUNAVFOR Aspides operation said in a social media post on Monday that the Sounion is now in a “safe area”.