China’s imports of Russian crude have been more badly affected than India’s due to the uneven distribution of US sanctions.

Matt Wright, principal freight analyst at Kpler, highlighted the differing impact of the latest blacklisting of 183 ships.

More than 60% of the tankers involved in shipping Espo crude from Russia’s Kozmino port were added to the list, compared to just 19% of the fleet that handled Urals barrels.