John Fredriksen’s Frontline is set for more bumper profits after driving up rates for its tankers so far in the second quarter.

The Oslo-listed owner said net earnings of $199.6m to 31 March were the best in the first period of a year since 2008.

They compare with $28.9m in the same quarter of 2022.

The profit equates to $0.90 per share, and $0.70