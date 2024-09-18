Milan-listed d’Amico International Shipping is taking advantage of what appears to be a growing appetite for period employment in the MR tanker market.

DIS said on Tuesday that it had secured a two-year charter described only as “very profitable” for one of its MR2 carriers starting at the end of this month.

Echo of Scorpio

The announcement comes two weeks after US-listed Scorpio Tankers clinched a record charter rate, booking the 50,000-dwt STI Jardins (built 2018) for three years at $29,950 per day.