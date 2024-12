Captain Avhilash Rawat has recounted how he and his crew battled to save a JP Morgan-linked tanker, the Marlin Luanda, after one of the most high-profile Houthi attacks of this year.

The master of the 110,000-dwt product carrier (built 2018) had just finished dinner on 26 January when a ballistic missile hit the vessel, sparking a fire that threatened to engulf the whole ship.