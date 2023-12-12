Yemen’s Houthi rebels have confirmed a missile attack against a J Ludwig Mowinckels tanker, claiming the ship had ignored their warnings to change course.

“The Yemeni Armed Forces… did not resort to targeting the Norwegian ship … until crew refused to respond to warning,” the group’s spokesman, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, said in a tweet on Tuesday.

On the night before, the 20,000-dwt Strinda (built 2006) came under attack in the southern Red Sea about 15 nautical miles (28 km) west of Mokha in Yemen.