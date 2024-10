The mystery of a dark fleet tanker masquerading as a VLCC scrapped three years ago may have been solved.

AIS data shows that a ship purporting to be the 336,300-dwt EM Longevity (built 2000) has reappeared in China with a crude cargo. However, the EM Longevity was demolished in Bangladesh in 2021.

TradeWinds understands the ship is actually the 306,300-dwt Stellar Oracle (built 2001).