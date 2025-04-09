Singapore’s First Ship Lease Trust (FSL Trust) has declared that the “current shipping environment does not present attractive investment opportunities”.

The Singapore owner made that observation after it had “focused on identifying new projects with attractive risk and reward balance” and assessed new project opportunities to create value for shareholders.

“Many investments carry high levels of residual risk, which could lead to impairment losses at the end of any available employment currently possible in today’s market,” the company said in its results statement for its 2024 financial year.