Expanding shipowner and terminals player Abu Dhabi Ports Group (AD Ports) is continuing to build up its tanker fleet.

Brokers have reported a series of time charter deals involving a VLCC and four LR product carriers.

Eyal Ofer-owned Zodiac Maritime has fixed an LR1 to AD Ports.

The 75,000-dwt LR1 Fulham Road (built 2013) has also been booked for 12 months at an unreported rate.