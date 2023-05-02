Abu Dhabi-based ports and shipping conglomerate AD Ports Group has spent a combined total of AED 955m ($260m) on the purchase of five bulk carriers and three crude oil tankers.

The company, which announced the acquisitions on Monday, said these vessel purchases were made in conjunction with its recently signed bulker and tanker partnerships with Bangladesh’s Saif Powetec and Kazmortransflot, a subsidiary of the Kazakh National Oil Company, also known as KazMunayGas.

No details were given on the identities of the ships that have been purchased, nor their size or age.