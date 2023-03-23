Has anyone else compared ordering dual-fuel LNG tankers to a homeowner adding another bathroom to a residence?

Well now Peter Evensen has, and his appearance on the featured “commodores debate” panel at Thursday’s session of the Connecticut Maritime Association conference confirms the retired Teekay Corp chief executive has not lost his trademark sharp tongue in his years away from the public spotlight.

Shipowner confusion

It started with a panel of past and soon-to-be commodores in celebratory mode on the current good fortunes of most shipping sectors, with Evensen pointing out that most past markets have been ruined by owners over-ordering newbuildings.