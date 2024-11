Oslo-listed investment company ADS Maritime has banked its last cash from a 20% holding in a Formosa Plastics VLCC.

The Norwegian operation bought into the 298,100-dwt FPMC C Melody (built 2011) in 2022, with the ship trading in the Navig8 VL8 pool.

The share deal was extended in 2023 to May 2024, and then again to 23 August, when it expired.