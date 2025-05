Advantage Tankers is said to have added a VLCC newbuilding to its growing fleet, acquiring a resale vessel from commodities giant Trafigura.

The Swiss-based company, which recently struck a deal with South Korea’s Hanwha Ocean for two VLCCs newbuildings, has acquired a crude carrier being built in China.

Industry sources said Trafigura sold Advantage one of six conventionally fuelled ammonia-ready 319,000-dwt crude carriers it ordered at Jiangsu New Hantong Ship Heavy Industry.