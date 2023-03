South Korea’s DH Shipbuilding has scooped its second newbuilding contract of the year with an order from Geneva-based Advantage Tankers for up to three suezmax tankers.

Shipbuilding sources said Advantage is paying more than $81m each for the 158,000-dwt ships, which will be fitted with scrubbers and will be LNG dual-fuel ready.

The deal involves two firm vessels and an option on an additional ship.

The yard is slated to deliver the two firm suezmaxes in mid-2025.