Switzerland’s Advantage Tankers has offloaded an older suezmax as a replacement newbuilding prepares to make its first voyage.

Brokers reported the 157,000-dwt Advantage Solar (built 2009) sold to Chinese interests at $36.4m.

Advantage chief executive Tugrul Tokgoz confirmed the deal to TradeWinds.

VesselsValue says the Advantage Solar is worth $35m.