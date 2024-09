Advantage Tankers has sold its oldest VLCC in an increasingly lively sale-and-purchase market for such vessels.

Managers confirmed to TradeWinds that they had agreed to sell the 296,500-dwt Advantage Virtue (built 2009).

Advantage Tankers, controlled by Nazli Karamehmet Williams and led by Togrul Tokgoz, did not disclose the price or the buyer of the Chinese-built vessel.