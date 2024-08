The Aegean Sea has emerged as a new site for ship-to-ship transfers of Russian diesel and gasoil cargoes, as the country’s oil products exports rose in July despite sanctions over its invasion of Ukraine.

Gasoil and diesel cargoes were loaded on at least seven vessels in Russia’s Black Sea ports of Taman and Tuapse in July and August and for transshipment to other vessels in the north Aegean, according to Reuters, which cited data from LSEG and other market sources.