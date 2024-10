Suezmax and aframax tanker rates surged for a second day as enquiry for tonnage to move cargoes in the US Gulf Coast took a leap upward.

Key Baltic Exchange indicators for spot earnings in the segments each jumped by more than 23% on Thursday, with the data showing a broad-based surge across routes.

For suezmaxes, the Baltic’s reading of spot time-charter equivalent rates gained by nearly $6,800 on Thursday, climbing to more than $35,100 per day.