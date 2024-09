A fire at a Greek refinery on Tuesday caused a crude cargo to divert, but another VLCC has made it to a berth.

The blaze struck the Motor Oil (Hellas) Corinth plant, damaging a distillation unit, which is offline.

Kpler reported that Greek owner Samos Steamship’s 112,000-dwt aframax Calypso (built 2021) waited at anchor for less than 12 hours, before moving out to sea.