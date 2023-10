A key indicator of aframax tanker spot rate strength rebounded to its highest level in two months as the market in the US Gulf Coast tempted shipowners to move vessels across the Atlantic.

The Baltic Exchange’s assessment of average aframax spot earnings jumped to just over $17,500 per day on Wednesday, a one-day gain of 6.4% that lifts rates from a 2023 nadir of $7,552 per day on 11 September.