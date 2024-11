A 2001-built aframax tanker with a questionable past has finally turned up at the shipbreaking beach at Chattogram, to become the fourth of its type to be recycled this year.

The arrival of Marshall Islands-registered Evita Maritime’s 112,100-dwt Prada in Bangladesh last week under the shortened name Rada came as compilers of weekly demolition reports were unable to list a single ship as being sold for recycling over the past week.