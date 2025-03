After chugging along for most of the last few weeks, aframax rates spiked thanks to a flurry of activity in Europe.

Clarksons’ fleet weighted average for the tankers came in at $37,600 per day on Wednesday, a rise of nearly 17% day on day.

Rates for an eco-designed aframax on a cross-Mediterranean journey surged more than 27% to $51,200 per day.