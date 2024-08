An aframax tanker that was alleged to have been engaged in sanctioned oil trades, stripped of the flags of Panama and Cameroonm and accused by Eswatini of falsely flying its flag has been sold for recycling.

Owner Evita Maritime, a Marshall Islands-registered entity, has been unable to trade the 112,000-dwt Prada (built 2001) since March, market experts said.

Brokers reported that the Prada has been sold to an unknown demolition cash buyer for just $480 per ldt, or $9m in total.