An aframax tanker spot market indicator slumped below $20,000 per day for the first time since October 2023 as markets west of the Suez Canal offered shipowners little in the way of support to prevent the slump.

The drop continued a decline since rates peaked at $58,200 per day in June.

The Baltic Exchange’s assessment of average aframax crude tanker time-charter equivalent earnings rates fell $414 on Wednesday to dip just under $20,000 per day, marking a 8.9%