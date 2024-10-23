Spot rates for aframax tankers headed in different directions over the last week, with the North Sea market surging and the Caribbean trade losing ground.

Shipbroker Fearnleys assessed Worldscale spot rates for the route from the UK to continental Europe at WS 145 on Wednesday, up 18.4% from the same time last week.

“A combination of vessels ballasting, leaving a tighter list, and a relatively active spot market for end/early dates has seen ex-North Sea firm,” the Norwegian outfit said in a weekly report.