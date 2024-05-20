A product tanker has been boarded and robbed by armed men off Cape Verde in West Africa.

The incident took place on Friday, 365 nautical miles (676 km) south-west of Nova Sintra.

The vessel was not named, but was described as either Turkish or Palau-flag.

Ambrey Analytics said the ship was heading south at a speed of 12 knots in the early hours when a gang of 10 men boarded, armed with AK-47s.

The pirates reportedly damaged communication equipment, took control of the bridge and locked up all crew members.

Ambrey noted the tanker’s speed decreasing to a drift and the AIS was temporarily switched off during the incident.

The pirates looted the tanker’s cash and some assets before departing.

The crew broke free after two hours and repaired some of the equipment that was damaged.

Security company Diaplous Group said the gunmen had ordered the crew to stop the engines.

All the seafarers on board were reported to have been tied up in the steering gear room.

The pirates told the crew members that exit doors had been rigged by explosives.

But none was later found. No injuries were reported.

Cape Verde authorities were informed of the incident.

The vessel continued its journey. The robbery took place in international waters.

No cargo or fuel was stolen, Diaplous said.