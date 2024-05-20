A product tanker has been boarded and robbed by armed men off Cape Verde in West Africa.

The incident took place on Friday, 365 nautical miles (676 km) south-west of Nova Sintra.

The vessel was not named, but was described as Oman-owned and Palau-flag .

Ambrey Analytics said the ship was heading south at a speed of 12 knots in the early hours when a gang of 10 men boarded, armed with AK-47 assault rifles.

The pirates reportedly damaged communication equipment, took control of the bridge and locked up the crew.

Ambrey noted the tanker’s speed decreasing to a drift and the AIS was temporarily switched off during the incident.

The pirates looted the tanker’s cash and some assets before departing.

The crew broke free after two hours and repaired some of the equipment that was damaged.

Security company Diaplous Group said the gunmen had ordered the crew to stop the engines.

All the seafarers on board were reported to have been tied up in the steering gear room.

The pirates told the crew that exit doors had been rigged by explosives.

But none was later found. No injuries were reported.

Cape Verde authorities were informed of the incident.

The vessel continued its journey. The robbery took place in international waters.

No cargo or fuel was stolen, Diaplous said.

Security company Africa Risk Compliance (ARC) said the ship was en route to Santos, Brazil, after calling at Russia’s Ust-Luga port.

“Vessel data indicates that ownership was transferred from a Turkish firm in February this year,” ARC added.

ARC assesses the incident to be unrelated to standard Gulf of Guinea piracy, due to the location and nature of the attack.

“While Niger Delta-based pirates have demonstrated an ability to operate at great distances from Nigeria, piracy attacks off West Africa typically occur within 300nm of the coast in the Gulf of Guinea,” the company explained.

"Moreover, the reported details of the incident are inconsistent with the usual motives of Gulf of Guinea piracy. There appears to have been no attempt to kidnap the crew for ransom, nor was there an attempt to steal the valuable cargo," ARC said.

"These factors make this reported incident unusual and open to question, and as a result there is assessed to be no threat to shipping in the area," it added.