Abu Dhabi-listed owner Al Seer Marine has fixed its final two MR tanker newbuildings on five-year time charters.

The company said the 49,800-dwt Tabit (built 2025), handed over this year from K Shipbuilding in South Korea, has secured an AED 170.3m ($46.3m) deal with HMM in South Korea.

This equates to about $25,400 per day.