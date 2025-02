Al Seer Marine says two more of its recently delivered chemical/product tanker newbuildings have been placed on five-year time charters to the Middle East arm of Indian oil major Reliance Industries.

This brings to four the number of the vessel type chartered to Reliance.

The Abu Dhabi-listed tanker and shipyard group valued the charters for the four 49,800-dwt MR2 tankers that were delivered by South Korea’s K Shipbuilding towards the end of 2024 at AED 617m ($168m), or AED 154.2m