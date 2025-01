A transaction that took place at the tail end of last year has resurfaced to dominate broker reports this week, in a secondhand tanker market ripe with deal talk and only a few firm agreements.

Kyklades Maritime, the Alafouzos family’s private shipping arm, has offloaded the 115,700-dwt Nissos Delos (built 2012).

This is one of three sister ships in the Athens-based company’s diversified tanker fleet.