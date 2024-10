Denmark’s Alba Tankers has brought in expert help to grow its operations.

The shipowner and manager’s board has been extended from three people to four, chief executive Jorgen Olesen told TradeWinds.

Lawyer Eskil Bielefeldt has been brought in as chairman.

He is a specialist in mergers and acquisitions at the Danish office of international law firm DLA Piper, where he has been a partner since 2018.