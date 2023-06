Algoma Central Corp is being linked to a KRW 127bn ($96m) order for two product carriers at South Korean shipbuilder Hyundai Mipo Dockyard (HMD).

On Wednesday, HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (HD KSOE) said it had won a contract from a “Canadian shipper” for the two vessels but did not name the party behind the business.

HD KSOE said the ships will be delivered by March 2025.