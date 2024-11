Intertanko is set for a changing of the guard with a new chairman and managing director.

Paolo d’Amico is handing on the chairman’s role to Rolf Westfal-Larsen Jr at the same time as long-term managing director Katharina Stanzel revealed she was stepping down.

Westfal-Larsen Jr is the Bergen-based chief executive of chemical tanker company Westfal-Larsen Management.