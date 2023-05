UK-based owner Altera Shuttle Tankers (AST) has revealed the sale of an elderly aframax shuttle tanker for conversion into a floating storage and offloading (FSO) vessel.

The 93,000-dwt Petroatlantic (built 2003) has fetched $19m, the company said in a filing to the Oslo Stock Exchange.

The vessel operated in the North Sea contract-of-affreightment pool but was delivered to an unnamed buyer last month.