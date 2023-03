Altera Shuttle Tankers (AST) has revealed a return to profit as it expanded its fleet with a new charter.

The company said in a filing to the Oslo Stock Exchange that it has brought in the 111,600-dwt aframax shuttle tanker Ingrid Knutsen (built 2013) for 10 months from 1 March.

The vessel is owned by KNOT Offshore Partners and had previously been operated by AST on charter in 2021 and 2022.