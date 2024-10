Abu Dhabi’s expanding Al Seer Marine has struck its first vessel financing deal outside the United Arab Emirates.

The company has arranged $80m of funding from China’s Bank of Communications Financial Leasing (BOCOM Financial Leasing) for two new alternative fuel-ready MR tankers delivered this year in South Korea.

The 49,700-dwt MR tankers Betelgeuse and Bellatrix are assessed by VesselsValue as worth $55m each.