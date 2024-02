Hayfin Capital Management has taken up an option for two suezmax tankers at HD Korea & Shipbuilding Engineering (HD KSOE) valued at around $86m each.

The London-based alternative investment platform confirmed it had added an order for two more methanol-ready 158,000-dwt crude carriers at the South Korean yard grouping.

The deal brings the total number of suezmaxes contracted by Hayfin at HD KSOE to four.