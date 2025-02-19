Paper trading is pointing towards the growth of ammonia shipping mirroring the rise in the transport of other gases, according to Adnoc Logistics & Services.

The shipowner is among the companies that have invested in very large ammonia carriers, a new asset class that has attracted significant orders during the past couple of years.

Nicholas Gleeson, chief financial officer of Adnoc L&S, in which Abu Dhabi energy giant Adnoc is the major shareholder, said he “certainly believes in a market developing” for VLACs.