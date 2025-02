A Greek swoop on large modern tanker tonnage sparked by the widening of US sanctions has received a fresh boost, with unidentified Hellenic owners being tied to a deal for a young pair of LR2s.

Brokers in London and the US reported late on Friday that the Enesel Group obtained between $142m and $143.5m from the sale to Greek peers of the scrubber-fitted, 113,800-dwt Kavafis (built 2023) and Elytis (built 2024).