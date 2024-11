Oslo-listed Stainless Tankers aims to start work on selling two 2005-built chemical carriers immediately, according to chief executive Andrew Hampson.

The Tufton-backed company’s board gave the green light for the disposal of the 20,000-dwt Marmotas and 20,645-dwt Monax (both built 2005) at a meeting in Oslo on Tuesday, Hampson said on an earnings call.

“It’s something — as soon as I’ve finished this call — that we will be getting on with as soon as we can,” he said.