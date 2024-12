Greece’s Angelicoussis Shipping Group has breathed some new life into an otherwise sluggish secondhand tanker market with the sale of the oldest of its 54 large crude tankers.

According to US brokers, the 320,900-dwt Maran Aries (built 2006) has “commanded an impressive $45m from Chinese buyers”.

Managers at Maran Tankers did not immediately respond to a request for comment, in line with company policy to not discuss commercial transactions.