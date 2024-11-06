Greek shipping giant Angelicoussis Group has agreed a deal to buy UK-based shipowner Altera Shuttle Tankers (AST) in a major move into the sector.

Angelicoussis Group, which entered the shuttle tanker business earlier this year, is among the world’s largest privately owned shipping groups, with 144 vessels on the water and 23 ships on order.

The newbuildings include three shuttle tankers, with the AST deal immediately making the buyer the second-biggest operator in the niche sector behind Knutsen NYK Offshore Tankers, which has 28 vessels.