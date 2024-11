Greece’s largest shipowner, the Angelicoussis Group, has given a unique insight into its massive financial power following the takeover of the $2bn fleet of Altera Shuttle Tankers (AST).

Deputy chief executive Sveinung Stohle and chief financial officer Andrew Papachristodoulou presented the tanker, LNG carrier and bulker company to investors and analysts during a conference call hosted by AST parent Altera Infrastructure.