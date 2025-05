Greece’s Angelicoussis Shipping Group (ASG) is said to have clinched a term VLCC charter at a market-beating rate despite a slide in spot earnings for the big tankers.

Brokers reported the 319,000-dwt Maran Libra or Maran Leo (both built 2014) booked by Brazilian energy major Petrobras for two years at $48,800 per day.

One of the two ships will start the deal in June, they added.