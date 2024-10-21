Navios Maritime Partners, the US-listed shipping giant controlled by Angeliki Frangou, has likely obtained about $110m in contracted revenue through a multi-year chartering deal extension with oil major Saudi Aramco.

The two firms have agreed a three-year chartering deal for an MR2 quartet owned by the Greek company at a daily rate of $25,000, London brokers said.

The four ships in question are the 50,000-dwt Nave Capella, Nave Orion and Nave Titan (all built 2013), as well as the one-year younger Nave Pyxis (built 2014).